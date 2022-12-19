A bridge in Begusarai of Bihar has collapsed before its inauguration. The 206-metre-long bridge on Gandak river was built at a cost of Rs 13 crores. The incident took place on Sunday morning after which the front part of the bridge fell into the river. Recently, a crack was also noticed in the front part of the bridge. Subsequently, a letter was written to the authorities regarding the crack in the bridge. Bihar Shocker: After Bridge, Thieves Now Steal Mobile Tower in Patna (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Bihar: A portion of a bridge that was built across Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai collapsed and fell into the river yesterday. The bridge had developed cracks a few days back. Nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/zB7L3bAOPA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

