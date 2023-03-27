Maharashtra BJP MP Poonam Mahajan on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Veer Savarkar. Speaking during a protest of Maharashtra BJP MLAs against the Congress leader, Mahajan said, "Rahul Gandhi said he is not Savarkar. He can never be Savarkar." She also said that the Congress leader is not even a Gandhi. "The dirt of anarchy being spread by Rahul Gandhi - he is not Rahul Gandhi but 'Rahul gandagi'. He is taking the country towards dirt," she added. earlier, Rahul Gandhi courted controversy when he said "I am a Gandhi and not Savarkar and Gandhis do not apologise," after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: Congress Leader Says He Isn’t Savarkar, Won’t Apologise (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Can Never Be Savarkar

#WATCH | BJP MP Poonam Mahajan says, "Rahul Gandhi said he is not Savarkar. He can never be Savarkar. He's not even a Gandhi...The dirt of anarchy being spread by Rahul Gandhi - he is not Rahul Gandhi but 'Rahul gandagi'. He is taking the country towards dirt." pic.twitter.com/FSkkEL1kJ5 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

