On Saturday, Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with party MP Rahul Gandhi in Ballari district of Karnataka. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was also present. Leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has so far covered four states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Mallikarjun Kharge Joins ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

#WATCH | Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with party MP Rahul Gandhi in Ballari district of Karnataka. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is also present. pic.twitter.com/pHRkv4Ye4I — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

