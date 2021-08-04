A verbal spat broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu over three farm laws passed by the centre on Wednesday. Watch the video of the incident here:

#WATCH | Delhi: A verbal spat broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu over Central Government's three Farm Laws. pic.twitter.com/y9oAykOzy1 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

