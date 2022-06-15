Congress workers on Wednesday burned tires outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi to protest the agency's probe against party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case. ED summoned Rahul Gandhi for a third consecutive day today for questioning.

