The iconic India Gate in Delhi has been beautifully illuminated in tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2022. The monument looks breathtaking as it rains in Delhi. This marks the Centre's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which has been taken up by the government to commemorate the celebrations for India's 75th Independence Day.

Watch Video:

