Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in Delhi. Murmu will file her Presidential nomination tomorrow, June 24.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. She will file her nomination tomorrow, June 24th. (Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/FuiHbNEBbf — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)