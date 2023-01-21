Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released from Sunaria prison in Haryana after he was granted a 40-day parole on Friday. The latest parole to the Dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two disciples, comes three months after he was granted a similar parole. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Convicted of Rape of Two Disciples, Again Granted 40-Day Parole.

Ram Rahim Released From Prison:

#WATCH | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh released from Sunaria prison in Rohtak district of Haryana after being granted 40-day parole. He has been convicted in a rape case. pic.twitter.com/6SK000mK5b — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

