On Friday, devotees in Karnataka were seen hurling fire at each other as part of a fire ritual 'Thoothedhara' or 'Agni Kheli' in order to pay reverence to the goddess Durga at Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Devotees hurled fire at each other as part of a fire ritual 'Thoothedhara' or ‘Agni Kheli’ to pay reverence to goddess Durga at Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel, Karnataka (22.04) pic.twitter.com/q4SHMFAGak — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

