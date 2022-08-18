Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in the pilgrimage city on Thursday, August 18. People in India will celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami at 12 o’clock in night. On August 18 evening From evening till August 19 night, various religious rituals will be performed.

#WATCH | Devotees in large numbers assemble in Mathura for Shri Krishna Janmashtami#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/rz46NmsgNS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)