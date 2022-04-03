Government has violated the Constitution, didn't allow voting on the no-confidence motion in the parliament. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court says opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chairman of Pakistan peoples party.

