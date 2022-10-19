People showered flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel as they held a roadshow in Rajkot. The Prime Minister inaugurated the "Indian Urban Housing Conclave-2022" organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Rajkot. He will also lay the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch. PM Narendra Modi Says 5G Will Take Education System to Next Level; Schools to Experience Virtual Reality

People Shower Flower Petals on PM Modi:

#WATCH | Gujarat: People shower flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel as they hold a roadshow in Rajkot PM to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects and inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 in Rajkot (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/ag2i0e8hJ0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

