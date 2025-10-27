A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami playing kabaddi in Dehradun. According to the Uttarakhand CMO, Pushkar Singh Dhami played kabaddi at the "Sansad Khel Mahotsav" (MP Sports Festival), which was organised at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dehradun's Tapovan. In the video, Dhami is seen boosting the enthusiasm of the players. Devbhoomi Cultural Festival Injects New Energy into Local Economy and Tourism, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami plays kabaddi at ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ organised at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tapovan, Dehradun, boosting the enthusiasm of the players. (Source: Uttarakhand CMO) pic.twitter.com/yy9F18GUaJ — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

