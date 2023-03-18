A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at Ansari road, Hyderabad, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. at a plastic waste godown on Ansari road in Kalapathar police station limits, police said. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and almost 90 per cent of the fire is extinguished. No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. Hyderabad Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad, Many Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Fire

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out at a plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar PS limits. The cause of the fire is unknown & under investigation. Around 7 fire tenders reached the spot. Almost 90% of fire is extinguished. No casualties reported: Shaik Jahangir,… https://t.co/Sy3UR8MSOlpic.twitter.com/mjSAd1daCs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

