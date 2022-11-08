Former South Africa cricketer, AB de Villiers, has given his precision for the T20 World Cup 2022 and believed that India will win the competition. The Proteas great believed that the Men in Blue will beat New Zealand in the summit clash as their players are in good form and the team is great as a whole.

#WATCH | I think India will play New Zealand in the finals and India will win the World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are in great form. The whole team of India is very talented: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers pic.twitter.com/83tRjI0Fl2 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

