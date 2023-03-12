In a bid to douse the raging forest fire in Goa, IAF's Mi-17 helicopter on Saturday dispensed over 25000 litres of water over forest fire-affected areas in the state. The IAF is combating forest fire in the affected areas of the coastal state in coordination with the Indian Navy and the civil administration. According to the Indian Air Force, so far, a total of 47,00 litres of water has been dispensed by the IAF over the impacted area. Indian Air Force Airlifts 438 Stranded Passengers Between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

IAF Fights Goa Forest Fire

#WATCH | IAF's Mi-17 helicopter dispensed over 25000 litres of water over forest fire-affected areas in Goa on March 11 (Source: IAF) pic.twitter.com/aNwkwNXZ5U — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)