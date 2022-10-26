The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 10 Bangladeshi fishermen from the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. The fishermen were sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone "Sitrang". Following this, the ICG launched a swift co-ordinated search and rescue operation. Indian Coast Guard Frees Six Indian Fishermen From Pakistani Captivity in High Seas Along Maritime Border.

ICG Rescues 20 Bangladeshi Fishermen:

#WATCH | In a swift co-ordinated search & rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea on 25th October, upon being sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone "SITRANG". pic.twitter.com/aweIv6wtSs — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

