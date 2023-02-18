The Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft on Saturday landed in Madhya Pradesh. The C-17 Globemaster aircraft, which was carrying 12 cheetahs from South Africa landed in Gwalior. The big cats will be released in Kuno National Park. Last year in September, eight Cheetahs were brought to the Kuno National Park from Namibia in South Africa. They were released iby Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Flight Takes off from Sourth Africa, Cheetahs to Arrive on Saturday Morning at Kuno National Park.

12 Cheetahs From South Africa Land in MP

#WATCH | Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying 12 cheetahs from South Africa lands in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. pic.twitter.com/Ln19vyyLP5 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

