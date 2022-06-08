An Indian Army team rescued Shivam, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who had fallen into a 300-feet borewell in Dudhapur village of Dhrangadhra Taluka in Surendranagar on Tuesday night. Shivam was rushed to a Government hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. Reportedly, the child was stuck at 25 feet in a 300-feet deep borewell.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Indian Army safely rescues 18-month old Shivam who had accidentally fallen into a 300-ft borewell in Dudhapur village located 20 km from Dhrangadhra Taluka of Surendranagar district, Gujarat (Source: Defence PRO, Gujarat) pic.twitter.com/b58KM4kRCl — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

