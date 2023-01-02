Indian Coast Guard today carried out extensive anti-narcotics exercise along the maritime boundary with Pakistan. The exercise was conducted off the Gujarat coast near Okha and Sir Creek area on Monday. Last week, a Pakistani fishing boat has been apprehended in Indian waters off the Gujarat coast, and huge quantity of arms and narcotics recovered. Video: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 20 Bangladeshi Fishermen From Bay of Bengal

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard is carrying out extensive anti-narcotics exercise along the maritime boundary with Pakistan off the Gujarat coast near Okha and Sir Creek area. pic.twitter.com/VVrza9L9ZU — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

