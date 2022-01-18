The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen playing volleyball at 14,000 feet at a Border Out Post in Sikkim amid snow conditions.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel playing volleyball at 14,000 feet at a Border Out Post in Sikkim amid snow conditions pic.twitter.com/AltZpKtHha — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

