British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India on Friday said that he has an Indian jab (COVID19 vaccine) in his arm. "It did me good. Many thanks to India," the UK Prime Minister said. Earlier in the day, Johnson received a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan where he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking to the media after the ceremonial welcome, Johnson said that relations with India were never so strong.

