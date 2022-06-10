A protest over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma turned violent in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Friday, 10 June, 2022. Vehicles were torched, stone-pelting took place and several people including policemen sustained injuries. Angered protestors have been asking for the arrest of Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks. 'The situation is a little tense but under control and heavy security deployment done', said Anish Gupta, DIG Ranchi. Not just in India, but the remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma attracted international condemnation with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma turned violent in Ranchi. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and stone-pelting occurred. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Z5FIndjZzf — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)