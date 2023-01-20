Joshimath in Uttarakhand was coated in a heavy layer of snow on January 20 morning. Besides adding to the woes of the residents of Joshimath who are already facing displacement, the incessant snowfall might also increase the rate of subsidence in the 'sinking' town. IMD had earlier predicted snowfall along with rain on January 19, 20, 23 and 24 in Joshimath. Joshimath Land Subsidence: IRDAI Ask Insurers To Expeditiously Settle Claims of Loss to Property

