In a video that has gone viral on social media, a social worker named Nityananda Olakadu was seen rolling on a stretch of a road as he protested in a unique manner against potholes on the roads in Karnataka's Udupi. In the 19-second video clip, Olakadu can be seen rolling on the roads in Udupi as a mark of protest against the potholes in the city.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: A social worker named Nityananda Olakadu rolls on a stretch of a road as he protests in a unique manner against potholes on the roads in Udupi (14.09) pic.twitter.com/znCwZmPP1z — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)