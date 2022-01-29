For the first time in India’s history, a laser show was held at the Beating Retreat ceremony. It Depicted the country’s freedom struggle and its journey since independence.

See Tweet:

#WATCH | Laser projection narrates India's freedom struggle and its journey since Independence during the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, Delhi pic.twitter.com/0Hc2XiT1h3 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

