Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian Space-Tech startup, has launched its first rocket into space at 11:30 am. The Vikram-S rocket, the first of the Vikram-series took off from the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) launchpad in Sriharikota. This is the first private rocket launch taking place in India. Skyroot Aerospace To Become First Private Rocket Maker To Fly Its Rocket Vikram-S From ISRO's Rocket Port

Watch Video:

WATCH | Launch of Vikram-S Prarambh Skyroot Mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/VqvzYKZzHk — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)