A leopard who had entered a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh was safely rescued. A family of three was trapped inside their house in for nearly three hours with the leopard. Reports said a 12-year-old boy was attacked by the leopard in Jawan village while he was accompanying a cow to a farm field at around 9am. The boy suffered injuries on his back and shoulder. Villagers came to the rescue of the 12-year-old and chased the leopard away. The leopard dashed into a house and one of the villagers quickly locked its main gate from outside. After getting information about the situation in the village, a heavy police force, Nagar Panchayat officials, and several teams from the forest department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and were successful after 3 hours. Leopard Scare in Jharkhand: Panic Grips People As Wild Cats Turn Maneaters, Kill 5 People in 25 Days; Attendance in Schools Fall Marginally.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Leopard safely rescued from a house in the Jawan village of Aligarh, after the feline entered it earlier today#UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/5LM60agPU0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2023

