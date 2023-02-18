Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar released 12 South African Cheetahs into the Kuno National Park on Saturday at noon. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav were also present on the occasion. Out of 12, this batch consists of 7 male and 5 female cheetahs. Cheetah Reintroduction Programme: IAF Helicopters Carrying Second Batch of 12 Cheetahs Land at Kuno National Park (Watch Video).

Cheetah Reintroduction Programme:

Watch | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) along with Union Minister @nstomar releases the second batch of 12 Cheetah brought from South Africa, to their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.@moefccpic.twitter.com/AwPfBA40ka — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 18, 2023

