Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took stock of the flood situation in Vidisha. Earlier today, he also conducted an aerial survey of the area. The IMD has given a red alert for heavy rainfall in Ujjain and Rajgarh districts for Tuesday, an orange alert in the districts of Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Indore, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, and Vidisha, and a yellow alert in Chambal, Jabalpur, and Sagar.

