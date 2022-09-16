Overnight heavy rains lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, incessant heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several areas of Thane. Reportedly, some railway tracks at Thane Railway Station also submerged underwater. More showers are predicted in the city in the next 24 hours, said IMD.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Incessant heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several areas of Thane; some railway tracks at Thane Railway Station also submerged. pic.twitter.com/9nnN5FtJj4 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

