A major fire broke out at a closed cloth factory in Kazi Compound in Bhiwandi last night. Reportedly, property worth crores of rupees were destroyed in the fire. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that the fire brigade reached the spot at the earliest and no casualties reported yet. However, the cause behind the fire is not yet clear, TMC added.

Check it Out:

#WATCH| Maharashtra: Property worth crores gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a closed cloth factory last night in Kazi compound, Bhiwandi. Cause behind fire not yet clear; fire brigades reached the spot at earliest. No casualties reported yet: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/GasV8QPYO7 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

