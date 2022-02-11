A BJP MP on Friday said that industrialists like Ambani and Adani should be honored and worshipped as they are creating more jobs than the government firms. Alphons has said this statement on Thursday during debate on the Union Budget 2022 in Rajya Sabha.

#WATCH | "...Percentage of people who are provided govt jobs is very small. Bulk of employment comes from pvt sector...So I said we need to honour people who create jobs-be it Ambani, Adani, Tata, or a tea seller. They need to be honoured, worshipped," says BJP MP KJ Alphons. pic.twitter.com/BkV1G8Cbi7 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

