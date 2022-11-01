On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the cable bridge collapse site in Morbi, Gujarat. A total of 135 people lost their lives in the tragic incident that took place in Gujarat's Morbi town. A search and rescue operation is still underway in the Machchhu river. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Collapsed 143-Year-Old British-Era Cable Bridge Had Reopened Last Week on Gujarati New Year After Renovation.

Death Toll in the Incident Stands at 135 So Far

#WATCH | PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits the cable bridge collapse site in Morbi, Gujarat 135 people lost their lives in the tragic incident pic.twitter.com/pXJhV7aqyi — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

