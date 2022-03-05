Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the crisis in Ukraine on Saturday, discussing the latest in evacuation efforts. This comes after India on Saturday said its main focus now is on the evacuation of around 700 Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy which has been witnessing bombings and airstrikes.

