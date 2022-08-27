Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Khadi Utsav' on Saturday, August 27 in Gujarat by addressing 'Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Khadi Utsav is a one-of-its-kind event being organised as part of the Center's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to highlight the importance of khadi in India's freedom struggle.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi attends 'Khadi Utsav' event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/WEWqUsuicd — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

