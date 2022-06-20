Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, Karnataka. Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of various Government schemes in Mysuru.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ylnLygvA9N — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

