Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi continuously insulted the OBC community and did not apologise to them. "They don't obey court's order. Why are they creating this drama now?" he added. He further said that the Congress leader can never be Savarkar as Savarkar never went on a foreign tour for 6 months. Rahul Gandhi Updates Twitter Bio After Disqualification From Lok Sabha, Describes Himself As ‘Dis’Qualified MP’.

Rahul Gandhi Continuously Insulted the OBC Community

#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi continuously insulted the OBC community and did not apologise to them. They don't obey court's order. Why are they creating this drama now? He can never be Savarkar as Savarkar never went on a foreign tour for 6 months: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/0Xqh2yRXjG — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

