New Delhi, March 26: Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday changed his bio on Twitter where he described himself as a "Dis'Qualified MP".

He also wrote "Dis'Qualified MP" on his the official Wayanad Twitter account.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. Rahul Gandhi Changes His Twitter Bio to This After Being Disqualified From Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi Describes Himself As ‘Dis’Qualified MP’:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi updates his Twitter account bio to Dis'Qualified MP. Congress party's Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/EdDEC0WaQv — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha Over Conviction in ‘Modi Surname Remarks’ Case.

Even though Gandhi is yet to file a review petition, the Congress has said it would fight it legally and politically.