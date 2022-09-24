A video has surfaced online where some people were seen vandalising BJP MLA Renu Bisht's car on Saturday. As per the reports, the locals in Rishikesh were protesting over Ankita Bhandari's murder. When the BJP MLA walked in, agitators started protesting against her and further vandalised her car. Police had to intervene and they escorted Bisht to safety. Meanwhile, three accused, including BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya has been arrested in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Bhandari.

Locals Vandalise BJP MLA Renu Bisht’s Car:

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht & vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case.The MLA was escorted away by Police 3 accused,incl BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, arrested in connection with the matter pic.twitter.com/RExf8pExAS — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

