TRS leaders in Telangana thrashed a toll naka employee on Wednesday at Shadnagar toll plaza. An argument broke out between the TRS leaders and the employee on asking to pay toll plaza fee, after which the leaders started thrashing the employee. It can be seen in the video, that a scuffle broke out between the TRS leader, who is identified as the TRS Sarpanch from Nasurullabad, and the toll plaza employee. The TRS leaders vandalised the toll plaza after the incident. DCP Shamshabad R Jagadishwar Reddy said that "argument took place b/w toll plaza employees & TRS Sarpanch at Shadnagar toll plaza. We registered cases against both parties as both of them gave complaints. Action will be initiated against people who attacked and vandalised toll plaza."

