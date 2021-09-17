The beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab has resumed with limited number of attendees, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

#WATCH | The beating retreat ceremony resumes at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab with a limited number of attendees. BSF soldiers resumed the ceremony that was stopped last year in March in view of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CKrZeQm1Ic — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

