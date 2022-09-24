Speaking about 'Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans heard during PFI protest in Pune, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday said, "This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and no one has the right to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. It is a state of patriots." He also said that the government has taken the 'Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans issue seriously.

This Is the Land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

#WATCH | "This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and no one has the right to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. It is a state of patriots. Our govt has taken it seriously," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans heard during PFI protest in Pune pic.twitter.com/ZCPzYYcJ9j — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)