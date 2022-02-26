Thousands of migratory Australian flamingos have flocked to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. Bird watchers and tourists have flocked to the town to observe the migratory birds that come here during this season. Flamingos are found in all coastal pockets.

See Tweet:

#WATCH Thousands of migratory Australian flamingos arrive in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram pic.twitter.com/DGESpOSkOE — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

