Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was greeted with chants of "Modi-Modi" after he arrived at the Vadodara airport in Gujarat. Later, the chants of "Kejriwal-Kejriwal" was also heard. Kejriwal could be seen smiling while moving towards the media persons after hearing the chants of PM Modi’s name. Kejriwal is on a day-long visit to the state of Gujarat as his party tries to unseat the incumbent BJP government which has been in power for 27 years in the state.

Crowd Greets Arvind Kejriwal With ‘Modi-Modi’ Chants:

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants in Vadodara, Gujarat…later ‘Kejriwal-Kejriwal’ chants also heard. pic.twitter.com/dr8HB5Hw2q — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

