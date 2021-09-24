Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the White House to hold a bilateral meeting with the United States President Joe Biden. The two leaders are scheduled to meet in the White House for the first time after Biden became the President. Later, they will participate in the Quad summit with Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia at 2 pm local time or 11.30 pm IST.

