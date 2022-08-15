On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joined the folk artists as they perform at the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata. Earlier, Banerjee hoisted the national flag in Kolkata.

Watch video:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins the folk artists as they perform at the #IndependenceDay celebrations in Kolkata.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/9bvyxFm4qz — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)