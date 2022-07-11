The Amarnath yatra, which was partially suspended due to cloudburst has resumed. After being halted in Jammu, the fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims have started to move from the Jammu base camp. Speaking to news agency ANI, the pilgrims said, ""We are filled with energy and will not go back without darshan of Baba. We have full faith in Baba Bhole and are waiting for the darshans of Baba. We are happy that the yatra has resumed. CRPF and other personnel have guided us to move ahead safely."

Check tweet:

"We are filled with energy and will not go back without darshan of Baba. We have full faith in Baba Bhole and are waiting for the darshans of Baba. We are happy that the yatra has resumed. CRPF and other personnel have guided us to move ahead safely," said the pilgrims pic.twitter.com/snekaI6JXB — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

