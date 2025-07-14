Russian national Nina Kutina, who was recently rescued from a remote cave near Karnataka’s Gokarna, has expressed deep sorrow over being removed from what she described as a peaceful and fulfilling jungle life. Nina Kutina told ANI, "We have big experience to live in natural, in jungle, and we were not dying. I did not bring my daughter to die in jungle. We were very happy, we used to swim in waterfall. We had a lot of space to sleep. We were learning a lot of lessons." She added, "We used to paint with clay, and I used to cook tasty food. We had everything best." Kutina and her daughters were found living in a natural cave near Ramatirtha, an area known for landslides and venomous snakes. Authorities, concerned for their safety, persuaded the family to return to town, and they have since been moved to a women’s care centre in Karwar. Despite her expired visa and ongoing deportation proceedings, Kutina described the forest life as more harmonious than anything offered by human society. Karnataka: Russian Woman Seeking Spiritual Solitude Found Living in Gokarna Cave With 2 Daughters After Overstaying Visa for 7 Years.

'We Were Happy in Jungle,' Says Russian Woman After Rescue from Gokarna Cave

