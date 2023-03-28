A man was arrested last night for making a fake bomb threat to the house of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to the police, the caller rang the Police Control Room in a drunken state at 2 am. The police said that the person has been taken into custody and is under interrogation. Nitin Gadkari Gets Threat Calls Again: Caller Rings Threatening Call at Union Minister's Nagpur Office, Security Beefed.

Devendra Fadnavis Threat:

We received a call threatening to place a bomb in front of the house of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur, but the investigation has revealed that this is a fake call. The person who had called last night has been taken into custody and is under interrogation: Amitesh Kumar,… pic.twitter.com/V3zif0Rhee — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

Caller Makes Hoax Bomb Call:

